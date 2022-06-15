Elon Musk voted for Mayra Flores, the first Republican to flip the blue Congressional seat in Texas

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Republican Mayra Flores just won a seat at the U.S House in Texas’ 34th congressional district.

Her victory has been heralded as a “massive red wave,” said by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

Following her victory, Musk celebrated her win by posting on Twitter, “First time I ever voted Republican.”

Detailed by the Houston Chronicle, they say that Flores is “the first GOP candidate to represent that area of the Rio Grande Valley since 1870.”

Flores soundly defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez in the special election for Texas 34th Congressional District. The seat was previously held by Rep. Filemon Vela who has since resigned to become a lobbyist.

Her victory is a likely indicator of an upcoming sweep by the Republicans that could flip the table against the Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

Dave Wasserman, who edits the Cook Political Report was first to announce Flores’ victory against Sanchez:

I've seen enough: Mayra Flores (R) defeats Dan Sanchez (D) in the #TX34 special election, flipping an 84% Hispanic Rio Grande Valley seat red. “84% Hispanic Rio Grande Valley seat red.”

For context, Hilary Clinton won the district by 33 points in 2016, and Biden won it by 13 points. Flores’ victory is a clear indicator that Hispanic voters are shifting towards voting for the Republican party.

Many conservative Hispanic voters attribute the move to an increasing feeling of alienation by the Democrats. Those same Democrats remain insistent on referring to Hispanics as “Latinx."

The Daily Wire said that the region won by Flores “has been devastated by Democrat President Joe Biden’s border crisis, something that has turned off many Hispanic voters that typically have voted for Democrats in the past.”

The Texas Tribune quoted: