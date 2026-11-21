Health Canada has become the first regulator in the world to approve both of Moderna's new mRNA flu shots, including a combination flu and COVID-19 jab for adults 50 and older, and Dr. Peter McCullough isn't impressed.

"I think it's enormously unwise," the American internist and cardiologist told Rebel News at the Health Under Fire event, held November 14 at the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus. "I'm very disappointed Health Canada has moved forward with this."

His concern is simple. "If there's a side effect with this combination vaccine, which one is it? We'll never be able to tell."

According to McCullough, the combination shot makes the body produce four separate foreign viral proteins, three flu antigens and one from the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. "When vaccines are combined, they cause even more inflammation, more side effects," he said. "I think we're going to have great problems."

McCullough says his foundation reviewed Moderna's standalone mRNA flu shot and found it caused more serious adverse events than conventional flu vaccines. He says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped the shot from its recommended list about a month after his foundation sent the analysis to Washington.

"Moderna is unfazed by this," he said, "[now] they're combining it with the COVID vaccine."

That fits a pattern McCullough sees in the steady stream of outbreak headlines.

"I've been in practice 40 years," he said. "The human body is not becoming more susceptible to infectious diseases." What has changed, he explained, is that "more and more of them have become vaccine 'preventable'. And because of that, there's a market."

From monkeypox and bird flu to hantavirus and Ebola, McCullough says the stories are "greatly amplified through artificial intelligence." He noted that influenza coverage rarely mentions the four FDA-approved drugs that treat it.

Instead, "Almost all of them are promoting fear, not promoting any solutions whatsoever outside of a comment that we're waiting for a vaccine," he said. "I think it is, in a sense, malpractice to unfairly present a problem to the nation."

He was just as blunt about vaccine safety reporting. McCullough called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) "grossly underreported" and rejected claims that it is widely abused, arguing that the system carries legal weight because falsified reports can result in fines or imprisonment.

"VAERS is like getting a police report," he said. "It's not correlation."

Before COVID, McCullough notes that VAERS logged about 150 deaths a year. With the COVID shots, that number "skyrocketed" to nearly 20,000. Applying an underreporting factor of 30, he estimates COVID vaccines are responsible for "about 600,000 lives lost" in the United States.

"That's worse than wars."

So what would he tell Canada's health minister?

First, ban vaccine mandates for school, work, the military and sports. "We would decompress the entire discussion," he said. "The public is speaking on this… people aren't buying it."

He would also pull COVID shots from the market, ban pharmaceutical TV ads, and fund real research into vaccine injuries and deaths. In the meantime, though, he isn't counting on governments to listen.

"At the next crisis that rolls in, no one's going to be looking to the government for help."