Canada’s defence minister invoked national sovereignty after the Pentagon accused Ottawa of failing to do enough to defend North America. David McGuinty responded on Nov. 24 that Canada remained on track with its military plans, the Associated Press reported.

“Canada is a sovereign nation. I’ll be very direct. We don’t report to the United States,” McGuinty told reporters.

In an unusually blunt fact sheet released the day before, the Pentagon said Canada lacked a credible plan to meet NATO’s spending targets, accused Ottawa of relying for decades on American taxpayers to foot its defence bill, and said the largest spending increases were being pushed off until after the 2029 federal election.

McGuinty said Canada’s plans would bring spending on defence and related security to four per cent of GDP by 2030, and insisted the country remains on track for five per cent by 2035. He said co-operation through NORAD and NATO had not changed.

The spending dispute concerns a commitment Canada accepted alongside its allies. NATO’s June 2025 Hague declaration sets a 2035 target of five per cent of GDP, made up of at least 3.5 per cent for core defence and up to 1.5 per cent for related security spending such as infrastructure and resilience. Allies must submit annual plans showing a credible path toward the target, and the trajectory and balance of spending will be reviewed in 2029.

The Pentagon also criticized Ottawa’s review of its planned purchase of 88 American-made F-35 fighters, warning that a mixed fleet could worsen personnel shortages and create uncertainty for NORAD.

The criticism followed a classified directive from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that Republican Sen. Mike Rounds said largely restricts officials’ participation in Canadian think tank events and social engagements. Pentagon officials were kept away from last weekend’s Halifax International Security Forum. Rounds said the directive was not expected to affect joint military operations or intelligence sharing, according to AP.

The clash follows earlier warnings. The Ezra Levant Show reported in May that senior Trump officials were challenging Canada’s defence commitments and that the Pentagon was pausing the Permanent Joint Board on Defence to reassess its role.

In October, Rebel News reported on Canadian officers’ reported reluctance to accept American postings, and on NORAD’s assurance that its senior Canadian positions remained staffed. That report also set out the $38.6-billion, 20-year continental defence and NORAD modernization plan Ottawa announced in 2022. Announced funding and operational readiness remain separate measures of Canada’s contribution.