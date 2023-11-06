McKenna claims 'climate Barbie' moniker was on her mind when negotiating Paris Accord

Former Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna told The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia that the so-called "hateful" nickname was the fuel behind her resolve in negotiating the United Nation's punishing climate agreement.

In the latest episode of Changemakers, @SaphiaTWN sits down with @cathmckenna to learn about how she rose above the harassment of being called "Climate Barbie" to reach great heights, and the global environmental work she is currently tackling. https://t.co/efILvl2Ld8 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 5, 2023

“The funny thing is, I feel like I was like, 'I'm not giving anyone the satisfaction of me giving up'. I'm just not; it's not my personality, the person I was, I'm like doubling down, which may be too much, but I was like, forget it. This is so important. That's the basis of the Paris Agreement: that everyone has committed to a temperature goal of 1.5 [degrees]. And everyone is committed to doing their part themselves, too. And it did set the stage.”

McKenna admits to abusing her power to strike back at her critics, but she can't keep her stories straight.

The Paris Accord was negotiated in December 2015, just weeks after she became a minister and long BEFORE the nickname was coined - BY ME - to poke fun at her social media posts about biking to work in high heels, the way Barbie might.

McKenna liked the attention she prickles at now.

She claims she tried to have Mattel create a Barbie in her honour, telling CBC in 2019:

I was having a conversation with someone very senior there a while ago. I was like, ‘you should really get a Climate Action Barbie, she'll be on a bicycle, she'll be wearing like, you know, a save the world T-shirt, she'll have a basket and a water bottle. And I said, but it had to be 100% sustainable, like it had to be recyclable.

Catherine McKenna spilling the not so well kept Liberal secret: if you repeat the lie loud enough and often enough, people will totally believe it.



Yup, that about sums it up. What a disgrace!pic.twitter.com/ZOHiTmM6ku — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) August 24, 2023

Mattel passed.

To sign the petition against environmentalist control over our lives, visit www.NoGreenReset.com.