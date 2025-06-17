Media attacks on Northern Ireland protesters a deliberate strategy to 'destroy community,' says Richard Inman

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Richard Inman joined Ezra Levant to give an update on the unrest in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, following the alleged sexual assault of two teenage girls by migrants.

Inman commended Rebel News for being one of the only outlets to represent the facts of the Ballymena protests as they are.

"What happened in Ballymena was [that] a criminal element allegedly attacked two little girls in the most vile manner, and the community said, 'Enough's enough. We're not having it. You're going,'" he said. "And all I'm going to say is, the Roma community, as far as I know, from this area of town that was involved in that criminality, are not here anymore."

Yet the mainstream media presented the situation quite differently, going out of their way to defame the common folk of Ballymena for taking a stand for the vulnerable in their community. "The BBC… the Belfast Telegraph… all of them demonized the people of Ballymena as racist bigots," said Inman.

He went on: "The difference between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom is that Northern Ireland still has community… What a lot of us here in Northern Ireland believe is that there's a deliberate policy to try and delegitimize, demonize, and destroy that community… The only way that the mainstream media, the politicians, and even the police force are doing that is by branding everybody that takes to the streets when children are abused by a criminal mafia that's moved into the town, by classing everybody who's done that as racist."