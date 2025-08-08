Media union backpedals after blaming Israel for ongoing war in Gaza

The Canadian Media Guild (CMG), representing 6,000 workers, was criticized for blaming only Israel for risks to Gaza journalists, according to the National Post.

A July 31 union statement on the Gaza humanitarian crisis and its impact on journalists upset some members for blaming only one side. “Many journalists in Gaza have died during this war, either actively at work or seeking shelter with their families,” it reads.

In the original statement, the CMG urged Israel to "end hostilities, cease inhumane treatment of civilians in Gaza, and allow food and supplies" in conjunction with other organizations.

FACT: Hamas terrorists and armed gangs are the central barrier to humanitarian aid reaching Gazan civilians.



According to @UN data, since May, a total of 2,604 aid trucks have been collected by the UN. Of those, 2,309 — 88% — did not reach their intended destinations inside the… pic.twitter.com/UNlC57PE6B — HonestReporting Canada🎗️ (@HonestRepCanada) August 6, 2025

A CBC union member, who requested anonymity due to job market concerns, told the Post that the original statement implied Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Palestinian civilians.

On October 7, 2023, the terror group was responsible for the deaths of 1,200 Israeli citizens and foreign nationals, and the kidnapping of approximately 240 people, 30 of whom are confirmed dead.

“There is no mention of Hamas’ role in any of this; not in the massacre that triggered the war, not for holding hostages, and most significantly in terms of this press release, no mention of Hamas looting aid delivery,” the member said.

Since May 19, 85% of Gaza aid trucks have been stolen, as reported by the National Post. Additionally, an Israeli study concluded that Hamas hijacking food deliveries and firing at aid transfer crossings are the biggest threats to Gaza's food security.

The CMG re-evaluated and edited its statement after member feedback, clarifying its call for "all parties" to cease hostilities.

The updated version of the release, modified on August 1, maintains the final sentence while appending the postscript. "Finally, the CMG calls on all parties to end the hostilities and cease the inhumane treatment of civilians in the region," with an accompanying editor’s note.

Spokesperson Andreea Mihai defended the initial statement, noting, “It called for humanitarian access, journalistic freedom, and an end to hostilities; values that are at the core of our work as a union.”

“Our intention was not to take a political stance,” Mihai told the Post.

However, the member remains concerned by the original statement, stating it might hinder reporting on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“The fact that there is no acknowledgement that there is culpability beyond just Israel makes it clear that the union is picking a side, and that’s disgraceful.”

We have just obtained what appears to be a leaked email written by CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp) employee George Achi instructing reporters to:



1. not to mention Gaza has not been occupied since 2005

2. not refer to Palestinian terrorists as terrorists



If true, this… pic.twitter.com/rqlhfm1clX — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 8, 2023

CBC's Chuck Thompson previously defended the network's use of "militants" to describe Hamas terrorists in its Israel-Hamas war coverage.

Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamiya, more commonly known as Hamas, was designated a terrorist organization by the Government of Canada in 2002.

According to section 83.01 of the Criminal Code, terrorism is defined as violent lawlessness “for a political, religious or ideological purpose” with the “intention of intimidating the public.”

“Right now there is a war taking place in Gaza,” Conservative MP Rachael Harder previously told a committee hearing. “The CBC has determined to cover it from one angle.”

CBC President Catherine Tait refuses to apologize for spreading pro-Hamas misinformation about the cause of an explosion near a hospital in Gaza. "I will not apologize because the journalism is among the finest in the world." https://t.co/0UqW9Nz6sn pic.twitter.com/d95NHu5ttI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2023

Former Ombudsman Jack Nagler stated the network's initial coverage would have been more accurate had it described the events as terrorism.

The state broadcaster faces increasing criticism for its anti-Israel bias, with 307 complaints filed over its use of “militants” instead of “terrorists” for Hamas attackers.

However, Nagler said their coverage did not violate the company’s Journalistic Standards And Practices, despite urging staff “to provide context” as part of their coverage.