Medicare will now pay doctors to investigate vaccine injuries, but Canadian doctors get a reporting mandate instead

Starting January 1, 2027, Medicare will pay American doctors separately for time spent diagnosing and treating suspected vaccine reactions, on top of a regular office visit.

The final rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services creates add-on code G0576 for “the diagnosis and treatment of vaccine adverse effects.” It’s billed for each 15 minutes of a physician’s or qualified professional’s time on that work, which CMS says includes listening to patient concerns, selecting diagnosis strategies and planning treatment of symptoms. CMS values this service at 0.97 relative value units (RVUs) when performed in an office, which translates to approximately US$32 per unit before geographic adjustments. The same valuation also applies to telehealth services.

The payment is for a suspected reaction. A clinician can bill it after documenting that symptoms followed vaccination and ruling out other causes, without having to prove the shot was to blame. HHS said the code covers “the dedicated clinical time required to diagnose, treat, and counsel patients experiencing vaccine adverse effects,” and is meant to reinforce “patient trust.”

Meanwhile, Health Canada spent November 2 to 8 marking MedSafetyWeek under the slogan “Side effects – don’t ignore them, report them.” As reported on November 4, the same department pulled the direct consumer link to its adverse-event form in December 2020, the month COVID shots were authorized, and didn’t restore it until February 2023.

All of this unfolded against the backdrop of an unprecedentedly accelerated COVID-19 vaccine approval process, in which safety and efficacy data were submitted on a rolling basis, while sweeping vaccine mandates were implemented across society.

In Ontario, physicians, nurses and pharmacists must report any event that may be vaccine-related to the local medical officer of health within seven days. But the province’s Schedule of Benefits, effective July 1, 2026, contains no dedicated fee code for investigating or reporting an adverse event following immunization. Doctors can bill a regular visit, but the reporting duty itself comes with no dedicated payment.

The time involved is not insignificant. British Columbia physician Dr. Charles Hoffe, testifying before the National Citizens Inquiry, described each adverse-event report as a nine-page document that took approximately 25 minutes to complete, without compensation. He ultimately submitted 14 such reports.

The paperwork also requires detailed clinical information, including the patient’s symptoms, timing of onset, duration, investigations and treatments. As former emergency room physician Dr. Patrick Phillips explained in an exclusive interview with Rebel News, the reporting obligation involves more than simply checking a box or making a brief notation in a patient’s chart. It requires additional clinical and administrative work for which there is no dedicated billing code.

There is a multi-level bureaucratic system to navigate for vaccine reaction reports, on top of completing forms requiring information such as vaccine lot numbers and administration times that may not be readily available in an emergency department.

Ottawa’s answer to these concerns is a compensation office, not a paid workup.

The Public Health Agency of Canada’s Vaccine Impact Assistance Program says that from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2026, it received 228 new applications and paid out $844,630, while “roughly 2,000 claims and appeals” remained active. It promises a public dashboard in December.

Many others say their injuries never made it into that system at all.

Informed consent is only meaningful when the system takes the possibility of harm seriously, and gives physicians the time and resources to identify it. Washington is recognizing that responsibility by paying doctors to do the work. In Ontario, physicians are still expected to investigate, document and report potential harms without dedicated compensation.

A system that demands vigilance but refuses to support it is not protecting informed consent, but rather paying lip service to it.