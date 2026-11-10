Meet a Hamilton woman who refuses to celebrate Remembrance Day. Her religion won’t permit it

Rebel News recently ventured out to the Hamilton, Ont., Mandarin restaurant that was the site of a horrific assault on CAF Capt. Kenneth Kunkel.

Capt. Kunkel was supervising two young air cadets who were selling poppies near the Mandarin on Nov. 1. Suddenly, two boys, aged 12 and 11, approached the cadets and allegedly blasted an air horn into their ears — certainly a form of assault.

But things got worse, much worse. Capt. Kunkel followed the two boys into the restaurant to confront them about their egregious behaviour.

Then, according to the Hamilton Police Service, 48-year-old Estela Quintanilla of Hamilton intervened. A struggle ensued, with Capt. Kunkel falling to the ground. While he was down, investigators allege, one of the youths struck him several times, severely injuring him. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Capt. Kunkel required emergency spinal surgery. According to his family, he is still hospitalized and cannot walk. It is unclear if he will ever walk again. It is a sickening story.

While outside the Mandarin last week, Rebel News interviewed passersby. One woman stood out from the others, noting that she “does not celebrate Remembrance Day.”

What?

She explained that she is a Jehovah’s Witness, and members of this faith do not observe Remembrance Day.

Rebel News later reviewed the faith’s website, JW.org. A lesson titled Do All Celebrations Please God? warns that “some holidays honor rulers or soldiers.” It cites Jeremiah 17:5, cautioning believers against putting their “trust in mere humans.” Jehovah’s Witnesses, citing their neutrality, also refuse military service and do not salute flags or sing national anthems.

So in other words, they live by the proviso, “In God we trust.”

That might look good on paper. In practice? Not so much. Since the beginning of human history, there has been a multitude of very bad hombres hellbent on atrocities ranging from mass murder to slavery to genocide. Devotion to God does not sway them. Sometimes what’s required is a just war.

It was the sacrifices of our veterans that solidified our freedoms in Canada — including, by the way, the freedom to practice one’s religion. It was their sacrifices that ensured we are not speaking German in Canada. If Canada had fallen to Nazi Germany, how tolerant would such a regime have been toward Jehovah’s Witnesses?

Bottom line: if your religion prevents you from honouring our veterans and war dead, you might just want to consider converting to another faith.