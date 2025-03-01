'Meet & greet' or 'meet & shriek'? Why are so many Carney supporters so angry?

The latest Mark Carney “meet and greet” took place in Bradford, Ont., just north of Toronto.

So it was that we made a beeline over to the Portugalia Bakery to hopefully scrum the Liberal Party of Canada leadership hopeful. After all, we wanted to know if Mr. Carney is telling the truth these days because he was recently caught telling a boldfaced lie.

Which is to say, Carney is presenting himself as a wannabe Captain Canada, and that as prime minister, he will save Canadian jobs from the impending tariffs of U.S. President Donald Trump.

All of which is a fascinating narrative, given that a few days ago it was revealed that when Carney was on the board of directors of Brookfield Asset Management, he supported the decision to move Brookfield’s headquarters from Canada to the U.S. (Of note: Brookfield has more than US$1 trillion under management.)

Carney said the decision for the southbound relocation took place in January when he was no longer with Brookfield. But not so fast: company documents show the board actually approved the move last October when Carney was still a member. Oops. So much for Carney being a new-age Captain Canuck, eh?

Meanwhile, the mainstream media coverage of this whopper has been nothing less than pathetic. Case in point: here is the lead paragraph of a CBC online story regarding the Brookfield matter:

“Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney helped steer two G7 economies through turbulent times and his track record as a central banker earned him praise and offers to serve on the board of directors of some prominent businesses, non-profits and philanthropic organizations, including one of Canada's largest publicly traded companies, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).”

What?! in the journalism business, this is what’s known as “burying the lede.” In fact, the CBC piece reads like an apologetic press release rather than a news story. Then again, Carney, unlike Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, has no plans to defund the CBC.

Another issue we wanted clarity on was that jaw-dropping moment at last Monday’s French Liberal leadership debate. After Frank Baylis said that a Palestinian State had to be established without any involvement by the terrorist group Hamas, Carney said that he was “in agreement with Hamas.”

What?

Carney later said that he misspoke, that he is not in agreement with Hamas. So, what the story? Was something lost in translation — or is Carney lying yet again?

Alas, par for the course, access to Carney was denied. Much like Justin Trudeau, Carney now sneaks into venues via the tradesmen’s entrance. He refuses to take any questions. And this guy wants to be prime minister? Pathetic.

Some other curious things we noticed:

Why does Mark Carney now have RCMP bodyguards these days? He’s not prime minister — he isn’t even Liberal Party leader yet. How does he qualify for this enhanced protection and who’s paying the bill?

Why are so many Carney supporters so unhinged and so angry? Many were unable to answer our queries without resorting to profanity.

As well, why do so many supporters state that any negative news about Carney is either “misinformation” or “disinformation” — even when written documents tell another story?

In the final analysis, Carney is both a liar and a coward.

Last year, he defended freedom of the press; this year he literally runs away from journalists. How odd. If we have mistakenly labelled him as a new-age Pinocchio, then why doesn’t he take the time to set the record straight?

Then again, he is a self-proclaimed elitist, so perhaps he simply can’t be bothered…