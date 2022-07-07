Meet Erin Mathers – an Ottawa woman who did NOT drink the anti-convoy Kool-Aid…

When the freedom convoy first rolled into Ottawa late January, one of the requests by organizers was to simply have a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Alas, this was too much of an ask, even though Trudeau has this habit of urging other leaders the world over to meet with protesters who come to their doorsteps.

In fact, as we know all too well, not only did the PM not meet with these peaceful protesters (many of whom had driven thousands of kilometres to get to Parliament Hill) but Justin and his main minion, Jagmeet Singh, endlessly demonized the demonstrators. They were called misogynists, homophobes, Islamophobes, etc. (even though there was zero evidence to back up such slurs.)

They were branded as criminals, even though they were only guilty of bylaw infractions and that real crime in Ottawa actually plunged during their visit. And the vilification was topped off with the completely unnecessary invocation of the Emergencies Act. (Then again, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino claimed that law enforcement agencies pestered the government to invoke these measures, which, alas, turned out to be a lie. Shockers!)

Naturally, the bought-and-paid-for mainstream media maintained the narrative that barbarians were at the gate; that this was the genesis of an “insurrection”; that the City of Ottawa was being held hostage. Lies, lies, and yet more lies.

In this regard, one must forgive those who got the wrong impression about the freedom convoy. When government officials and bureaucrats and members of law enforcement and the mainstream media are all onside with an identical demonizing narrative, it’s hard not to get conned.

So it was that during Dominion Day celebrations on Parliament Hill we came across Ottawa resident Erin Mathers. She said that when the convoy first rolled into town and dropped anchor, she was annoyed and perplexed by the incessant honking. Yet, she decided to do some research on her own.

And she came to the conclusion that the people who made up the convoy and their allies had legitimate grievances; that so many of them were losing their livelihoods due to oppressive and unnecessary government policies in the name of COVID-19.

Check out our interview with Erin Mathers – an Ottawa resident who, thankfully, did NOT succumb to government and media propaganda pertaining to the convoy…