Meet Gregor Robertson: anti-oil mayor beloved by Beijing and the Tides Foundation

Have you heard of Mark Carney's star candidate in Vancouver Fraserview–South Burnaby? His name is Gregor Robertson, and he's the former mayor of Vancouver.

Robertson isn’t just a washed-up green crusader — he’s a walking case study in foreign interference, anti-oil extremism and globalist collusion.

Let’s start with his war on Canadian energy. Robertson didn’t just oppose one pipeline — he built his entire brand on attacking Alberta’s oil and gas sector.

Robertson was a leading voice against Kinder Morgan’s expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, calling it “a massive threat to our coast” and “not worth the risk to our environment or economy” in January 2018. He even intervened in National Energy Board hearings to formally oppose the project.

When the Trudeau government bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion, Robertson said it was “appalling” and accused Ottawa of “massively increasing climate pollution.”

In reality, the Liberals just increased the cost of the pipeline 700% by nationalizing it, rather than enforcing the law so the private sector could build it.

Robertson’s party, Vision Vancouver, was backed by environmental groups connected to the Tides Foundation, a U.S.-based organization that helped fund the campaign to “landlock” Alberta oil.

Tides, through intermediaries like the Dogwood Initiative and ForestEthics, financed legal challenges, PR campaigns, and put political pressure on Canadian energy projects — while leaving U.S. and OPEC oil untouched.

Under Robertson’s “Renewable City Strategy,” his council voted in 2016 to cut natural gas use by 70% by 2020, with plans to eliminate it entirely by 2050.

He was warned the policy would skyrocket heating costs and hurt restaurants and families who relied on affordable energy. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation estimated the plan would cost billions in retrofits.

Robertson dismissed the concerns, tweeting that we need to phase out “oil, natural gas, coal, plastics & meat” to stop climate change.

And while Vancouver was struggling with money laundering and housing speculation, Robertson called concerns about Chinese investment “ridiculous” in 2013.

He took multiple trade missions to China, signing deals with state-owned entities like JD.com and the Shanghai government. His presence on Weibo, China’s state-censored social media platform, was actively promoted — and his team used his girlfriend, Chinese pop star Wanting Qu, to grow his profile among Chinese users.

Wanting Qu’s mother, a Chinese Communist Party official, was arrested for corruption and faced the death penalty — but Robertson refused to comment.

And on one trip to Beijing, Robertson made this stunning remark: “You can question how worthwhile democracy is in a lot of countries right now.”

Now? Gregor Robertson is Mark Carney’s hand-picked Liberal candidate in Vancouver Fraserview–South Burnaby. The same Mark Carney who helped push financial institutions to divest from Canadian oil and gas while calling himself a climate finance champion.

They’re the perfect team: an anti-energy activist with foreign backers and a globalist banker who took over the Liberal Party.

Let’s not forget: this election is being held without implementing the safeguards from the Hogue Commission on foreign interference. Is that a coincidence? Hardly.

Gregor Robertson didn’t just cozy up to Beijing — he invited them in, while shutting Canadian energy out. He ignored middle-class homeowners, killed energy jobs, and took support from foreign-funded groups trying to shut down our economy.

Now he wants a seat in Parliament. Are you going to let him?