Left-wing agitators LOSE IT once the camera turns on them

Yesterday we published our full report from the ‘Put Australia First’ rally, but what you didn’t see in that 18-minute package were the wannabe infiltrators from both the Antifa left and the cosplay Nazi fringe. Only a couple of ferals made the final cut, slipping past security long enough to scream nonsense at Pauline Hanson during her speech.

The reason we left the rest out was simple: the day belonged to everyday Aussies, not a handful of attention-seeking agitators desperate to make it about themselves. But now that the main story is out, I can finally give them what they were chasing, attention, so I can mock them properly.

Let’s start with the predictable anti-Israel, anti-Australia, anti-West crowd. One of their most notorious clowns was there, doing her usual act: standing back, filming conservatives like a coward, yelling into her phone and uploading it all to TikTok for clout. So I turned the camera on her ... and she absolutely hated it.

Typical leftist behaviour. They turn up to a pro-Australia event to provoke, film and mock people, then play the victim the moment the script gets flipped.

At one point, I was accused of being "racist" for pointing out to an inner-city Indigenous activist that she enjoys a very comfortable life because of colonisation. Apparently telling an immigrant to “f—k off back where they came from” isn’t racist, but acknowledging the obvious benefits of modern Australia is.

Then I met a self-identifying Aboriginal insisting Jews aren’t from Israel. He denied 3,000 years of recorded Jewish history while demanding absolute acceptance of his ancestral claim to Australia. He even leaned on a wild conspiracy about Jews killing Jews in Russia to blame Muslims — that one was new, even for me.

And somehow I’m the racist for saying life in Australia today is better than it was pre-colonisation, despite more than 500 tribes committing unspeakable acts against each other long before Europeans arrived.

Just minutes before that exchange, I’d spoken with a Palestinian-Australian marching for Australia who respectfully challenged me about focusing on local issues instead of the Middle East. I told him the same people who rewrite history here use identical lies against Israel, and right on cue, the activists proved it.

The contrast between the anti-Australian agitators and the everyday patriots I met couldn’t have been clearer.

