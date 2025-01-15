Meet the Liberals: Jaime Battiste, the Atlantic MP with a history of controversial social media posts

Let's talk about Liberal MP Jaime Battiste and his audacious bid to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party.

Battiste, who represents the riding of Sydney—Victoria in Nova Scotia, has had one racist bozo eruption after another and now sees himself as a suitable candidate to lead not just his party but potentially our entire country.

The irony is perfectly Liberal. I mean, it's just like his boss Justin Trudeau, who did blackface so many times he lost count — but the rest of us are the systemic racists, I guess.

To learn more about Battiste, and other Liberals vying to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader and ultimately, as a short-lived footnote in the history of Canada's Prime Ministers, visit www.MeetTheLiberals.com.

For those unfamiliar with Jaime Battiste, he made headlines in 2019 for a series of posts described as sexist, racist and homophobic.

Among the worst were comments joking about sexual assault. Battiste joked about methamphetamine use, saying skinny Indigenous women could be meth users, and proudly wore a T-shirt with a communist logo.

He said men's tennis reminded him of “gay porn.” I don't know if that's true, since I neither watch men's tennis nor gay pornography.

In 2019, the Toronto Sun archived many of Battiste’s more controversial posts.

In one of his posts, there's a photo of him and his friends pulled over by RCMP for having open liquor in their vehicle.

He also quoted “A Christmas Story” scene where Chinese waiters sing Christmas carols in broken English.

And for a Liberal party that can't shut up about feminism, Battiste doesn't seem like much of a feminist himself, noting his “bros are all too busy talking beer, broads and hockey on WhatsApp to tweet.”

He also threatened to sexually assault a cougar, twice. And he repeatedly refers to women in posts by the C word.

But Battiste brushed these off with the usual Liberal tactic perfected by Trudeau: a half-hearted apology, claiming he’s “learned and grown.”

It’s the same tired excuse we’ve seen time and again from Liberal politicians who get caught saying what they really think when they believe no one is watching. And now, this man — who has demonstrated poor judgment and a lack of basic respect for others — thinks he’s the right person to unite Canadians?

Well, we all know that's not true, but he's exactly like Trudeau in that regard.

The media, predictably, has been gentle in their critique of Battiste, accepting his lukewarm denunciation of his so-called former self, allowing him to lean into his Indigenous identity.

Can you imagine if a Conservative MP had a similar history? The pitchforks would be out, and the CBC would be running exposés 24/7.

But because Battiste wears Liberal red, and he checks a lot of identity boxes, he gets a pass. The hypocrisy is glaring. It’s reminiscent of Justin Trudeau’s own scandals — like the aforementioned propensity for blackface and his groping of a female reporter years ago in British Columbia. Trudeau was forgiven and even reelected, proving once again that racism is often excused or glossed over within the Liberal Party if the offender wears the right colour — red.

Battiste’s record as an MP is hardly inspiring. He’s a staunch supporter of Trudeau’s reckless spending and overreaching censorship — rubber-stamping policies that have burdened Canadians with skyrocketing inflation and eroded our freedoms.

Trudeau’s popularity is in freefall, and the Liberals know they need a new face to carry their crumbling platform. But if Jaime Battiste is their answer, then they’re even more out of touch than we thought.

Battiste’s candidacy is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with the Liberal Party: a lack of accountability, a refusal to address their failures, and an unrelenting arrogance that assumes Canadians will blindly follow their lead and suffer short memories.

Canadians are waking up to the Liberals’ charade, and no amount of rebranding with flawed candidates like Battiste will change that.

Visit MeetTheLiberals.com, get informed, and share it far and wide. Canadians deserve to know the truth, even if the Liberals don’t want you to hear it.

Now let's Meet the Liberals

