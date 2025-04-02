Meet the Liberals: Rod Loyola praised Castro, promoted ‘Israeli apartheid week,’ and now wants a seat at the globalist table

Alberta NDP MLA Rod Loyola—once an anti-capitalist rapper and radical activist—is now seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Edmonton Gateway.

That’s right, the same man—a communist—who used to rhyme about smashing capitalism wants to team up with Mark Carney: former Bank of Canada governor, globalist heavyweight, and proud World Economic Forum disciple.

I guess the NDP are making their anti-oil, anti-Alberta allegiance with the Liberals a little more formal:

Time for the NDP to get a reality check 👇 pic.twitter.com/oNJI1kxXxi — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) March 25, 2025

According to a CityNews report, Carney's commie Loyola is eyeing a spot on “Team Canada” as the Liberals gear up for the next federal election. But there’s a mountain of receipts that should make voters—and Liberals—pause.

To learn more about the Liberal extremists vying to run Canada, visit MeetTheLiberals.ca.

In his younger days, Loyola was known in leftist circles as a spoken word artist 'spitting fire' against capitalism.

He lambasted the oil and gas industry, claiming that Fort Chipewyan leaders had been threatened by oil companies when they dared speak out against the industry’s greed—a greed Loyola said puts profits ahead of the people’s health, water, land rights, and the environment. He argued that the capitalism in operation on indigenous lands—whether in Latin America or North America—was nothing less than ongoing colonization. And he complained about the Liberals as part of the problem.

“Even before Stephen Harper, the Liberals were doing their best to legislate the changes necessary so that neoliberalism could essentially take effect here in Canada,” he said. “This is the privatization process. So whether it’s our schools, post-secondary institutions or health-care system, slowly all of that is being eroded. They’re legislating those changes.”

10 years later. Nothing is privatized, much to my chagrin.

And Alberta lost 85,000 jobs in the first year Loyola's anti oil-NDP was in power, and unemployment was at 9%.

These anti-corporate stances, once part of his radical platform, seem at odds with his current ambitions to join the Liberal fold—a party run by a crony capitalist rubbing shoulders with WEF global elites.

In 2013, Loyola marked Fidel Castro’s birthday by posting a glowing tribute to “El Comandante,” complete with a picture of the Cuban dictator looking pleased in military garb.

“Feliz cumpleaños Comandante en Jefe. Para siempre internacionalista!!!” he wrote. (Translation: Happy Birthday Commander-in-Chief. Forever internationalist!!!)

This wasn’t an offhand remark—it was a full-on celebration of a man who jailed dissidents, crushed the press, and kept his people in poverty. And Loyola saw him as a hero.

Loyola’s record on Israel-Palestine isn’t just one-sided—it’s disturbingly radical. Loyola promoted Israeli Apartheid Week, tweeting: “Israeli Apartheid Week comin up next week. Check psnedmonton.ca for more details.”

And in 2014, during another flare-up in Gaza, he tweeted support for @voters4gaza, an activist group with a history of inflammatory rhetoric: “Support universal human rights. Oppose war crimes. Follow @voters4gaza for more information. #cdnpoli #GazaUnderAttack.”

That’s not standing for peace. That’s cheerleading for anti-Israel activism that crosses the line into Hamas apologism. What do you think this means for Team Canada's stance on the rising tide of antisemitism on the streets of Canada?

Loyola now joins the 'Elbows Up' Team Canada crowd, but he wasn't exactly waving the Canadian flag before his latest quest for power. In 2014, he tweeted: “Canada has always been multicultural, I would say even multinational. Time 2 honour the treaties & respect for one another.”

This kind of rhetoric aligns more with the Trudeau/Carney's government’s push to fracture Canadian identity along ethnic and ideological lines, rather than unify the country under one nation.

Let’s not forget Loyola’s participation in left-wing protests, including the infamous 2013 “storming of the Alberta legislature," which the Liberals now claim is a threat to democracy—when conservatives do it. When leftists do it? That’s “activism.”

Rod Loyola’s political journey is the perfect case study of how radical activists are nothing more than establishment sellouts with a hunger for power. The same man who lauded Fidel Castro, smeared Israel, attacked oil development, and wanted to upend capitalism now wants to sit beside global bankster crony capitalist global elitist Mark Carney and represent your interests in Ottawa.

The Liberals call it “Team Canada.” We call it Team Hypocrisy.