Meet the WEF’s anti-journalists — regime media whose job is to rebut Rebel News

All week we’ve been running up and down the streets of Davos chasing VIPs and VVIPs, trying to get them to answer accountability questions about their schemes.

This is because the World Economic Forum has armed guards keeping us out of their official proceedings, because they know we ask uncomfortable questions. We speak truth to power.

But some journalists are allowed in to the WEF’s inner sanctum. Like Richard Quest, the CNN host we grilled earlier this week. And like Ben Smith, a writer at Semafor, the globalist news outlet that received millions of dollars from convicted fraud artist and Democratic donor, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Semafor’s largest funders include the vaccine company Pfizer and Alibaba, a Chinese company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Needless to say, Smith doesn’t much like me or Rebel News — we stand for everything he’s against, and vice versa.

So here’s what he said about us — and to us — when we bumped into him.

🚨 This is the awkward moment I caught up with a globalist-funded and WEF accredited journalist after he spent his first day in Davos talking shit about Rebel News



I guess that’s the kind of ‘tough journalism’ the world expects from Semafor.



GET MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/WJTgwCvdA2 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 19, 2024

I’m not quite sure what Smith wanted us to do when BlackRock sent a staffer to interrupt our journalism. Being physically pushed around happens a lot to Rebel News journalists, but I’m sure it would never happen to regime media like Smith and Semafor.

When you take money from Pfizer and Chinese billionaires, you’re generally not bullied — you are the bully. I take Smith’s insults as a badge of honour. If such a regime journalist were to praise me, I’d have to do some serious soul-searching, don’t you think?

Say — speaking of funding, unlike Semafor we don’t have any billionaire owners, and we didn’t get millions from convicted Wall Street criminals. We take the opposite approach: crowdfunding, from severely normal people!

If you can help us challenge the narrative of the CNNs and Semafors of this world, I’d appreciate it. Please go to www.WEFReports.com. You’re my secret weapon to fight back against guys like Smith.

Ben Smith thought we were punching down by telling BlackRock to buzz off when they interrupted our video. We weren’t — we were standing our ground against a $10 trillion bully company. And we’ll stand our ground against Smith and his corrupt funders, too.

The only way we can compete with the regime media is with your help. Please take a moment to chip in at www.WEFReports.com, to help cover our economy-class airfare to come to Davos. Thank you.