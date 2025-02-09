Meet three women fighting to keep the Conservative Party of B.C. true to its values

As the Conservative Party of British Columbia prepares for its Annual General Meeting (AGM), members with aspirations to shape the party’s future are forwarding bids as prospective delegates. The AGM, scheduled to take place in Nanaimo, B.C. early next month, is expecting north of 300 delegates at the Vancouver Island Cultural Centre.

“We’re thrilled to welcome you to Nanaimo for the Conservative Party of BC's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 1st and 2nd at the Vancouver Island Convention Centre.

MLAs, Candidates of Record, Riding Association Presidents and Central Board Members are automatic delegates. If you are a member at large, you must apply to be a delegate here,” reads a forthcoming invitation to apply.

Members are also welcome to attend but only the delegates will be able to engage in policy debate and bring forward resolutions on the party’s leadership, constitution and values.

Among them are delegate hopefuls Bryony Dixon, an events director for environmental progress, former B.C. MLA Gwen O’Mahony, and Larin Litzkce, a former Conservative candidate. They recently joined Rebel News to discuss resolutions they plan to table, which aim at ending divisive DEI (i.e., Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies in government, pushing back against coercive Big Pharma influences in our healthcare system, and the province's reckless “safer supply” agenda.

Other resolutions include condemnation of recent church burnings that have gone largely unchallenged under weak leadership.