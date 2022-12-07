Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive human rights award for exposing ‘structural racism’ in Royal Family

Image: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been awarded the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for their work on exposing “structural racism” in the British Royal Family.

The ceremony was held in Manhattan on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan”, which premieres on December 8.

Kerry Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, announced last month the couple would be receiving the award for their “heroic” stance against the perceived injustice they received from the Royal Family.

“They went to the oldest institution in U.K. history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health,” Kennedy said.

“Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family, and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done,” she added.

Kennedy then went to tell reporters she was “incredibly proud” of the royal couple.

“They’ve stood up, they’ve talked about racial justice and mental illness in a way that was incredibly brave,” she said. “For Meghan to get out there on national television and normalize a discussion about mental health is incredibly important and brave. The issues around racial justice are also incredibly important.”

During their acceptance speech, Harry and Meghan announced their collaboration with the RFK Human Rights Foundation.

“We are honored to receive the RFK Ripple of Hope Award this year, and to partner with the Kennedy family in the creation of The Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film,” the pair said in a statement, reports CNN. “Our hope with this award is to inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts, where diverse up-and-coming talent have a platform to have their voices heard and their stories told.”

“The values of RFK Foundation and The Archewell Foundation are aligned in our shared belief of courage over fear, and love over hate. Together we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change,” the statement read.

Harry and Meghan’s acceptance of the award has caused no small amount of controversy due to the impending release of the Netflix documentary, which purports to cast the Royal Family in an even worse light than has already been reported.