Megyn Kelly: Democrats will 'rue the day' they used legal system to 'corrupt a presidential election'

In a scathing post on X, Megyn Kelly, host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, lambasted the guilty verdict delivered by a New York jury against former President Donald Trump in the hush-money trial. The jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts, marking the first time a former U.S. president has been convicted of a crime.

Kelly, who boasts 3 million followers on the platform, expressed her outrage, stating, "Guilty on all counts. The country is disgraced. Alvin Bragg should be disbarred." She further warned that the Democrats would "rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election."

Guilty on all counts. The country is disgraced. Alvin Bragg should be disbarred. They will rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 30, 2024

During her Sirius XM podcast, Kelly had previously criticized the "outrageous prosecution" of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. She pointed out that the underlying crime was not revealed until the closing arguments when prosecutor Joshua Steinglass focused on a potential violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA).

“It wasn’t until closing arguments yesterday when the prosecution got up second, because under New York law, unlike in most places, the defense has to go first and the prosecution goes second,” Kelly said. “And after the defense attorney had already sat down, that’s when we finally learned what the underlying crime was.”

“He [prosecutor, Joshua Steinglass] got up there and while he cast a wide net, still saying it could have been a tax violation, it could have been falsification of other records like double falsifications, but really they’re hanging their hats on the violation of FECA [Federal Election Campaign Act],” she added. “That’s what the prosecution drove home. That’s the principal basis for this entire case. He [Bragg] didn’t want us to know because that’s a federal statute.”

Megyn Kelly calls for retribution. pic.twitter.com/dQhPsk6Li1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 31, 2024

Kelly argued that Bragg lacked jurisdiction to enforce federal election law, noting that both the Federal DOJ and the Federal Election Commission had previously determined there was no case against Trump. She accused Bragg of resurrecting the alleged violation as the basis for the entire criminal case.

The verdict, which Trump is likely to appeal, comes as he continues his campaign for a second term in the White House. Throughout the trial, the former president maintained that he was the target of "political persecution."