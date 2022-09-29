Melbourne Cup fashions go full woke with 'inclusive' non-binary categories

YouTube / Flemington Racecourse

The traditional Melbourne Cup fashion parade is going non-binary.

The Victoria Racing Club has scrapped the best-dressed male and female categories for the Myer Fashions on the Field event in a bid to be “more inclusive”.

Instead, the fashion prizes will go to Best Dressed and Best Suited, regardless of the entrant’s gender, or lack thereof.

VCR Chairman Neil Wilson said the change would “invigorate” the competition as well as increase its reach.

“The VRC is seen as traditional. Being traditional does not mean that you can't be progressive,” he said. “We are ensuring that our fashion story drives equality, inclusion and individuality.” Designer Tailor Emily Nolan said she was excited that her suits made especially for women and non-binary customers would feature on the international stage. “This will be a huge celebration of all genders wearing dresses and suits,' she said. “Women and non-binary folk will be able to wear a suit. Men and non-binary folk can enter wearing dresses.”

Melbourne Cup Carnival ambassador Christian Wilkins, the son of TV personality Richard, said of the decision, “I couldn’t love it more”.