Melbourne library set to host another controversial drag storytime event aimed at young children

In the wake of the public outcry that led to the cancellation of a similar event in Monash last week, an upcoming drag storytime session at Eltham Library, Melbourne, is causing a stir.

The event is slated for May 17, in line with the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), and has been advertised as an inclusive 'Rainbow storytime' for 'babies, toddlers, preschoolers and kids.'

Eltham Library's event page announced:

"The fabulous Frock Hudson is returning Eltham Library for Rainbow Storytime, bringing some sparkle to this inclusive storytime for children of all ages! Join this family friendly event of stories and songs to celebrate IDAHOBIT Day, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia."

The event comes on the heels of a similar drag storytime event that was recently called off in Monash following a heated city council meeting where concerned parents and taxpayers voiced their objections.

The cancellation occurred after Victoria Police allegedly recommended that the event be called off due to threats to 'staff, attendees, and facilities.'

Monash CEO, Dr Andi Diamond, confirmed that the cancellation followed consultations with the police, citing persistent threats of violence and intimidation directed towards council officials, families, the performer, and council staff.

The May 19 event had been under intense scrutiny since parents were informed that it was aimed at children aged between one and six years old.

The Council alleged that they have been on the receiving end of “hateful, threatening commentary and misinformation being spread online, via email, and over the phone.”