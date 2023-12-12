Menstrual products starting to appear in men's bathrooms on Parliament Hill

E-transfer (Canada):

Women's menstrual products are starting to appear in federally regulated workplaces this week, including on Parliament Hill. The rollout marks the start of a change to the Canada Labour Code, announced by the Trudeau Liberals earlier this year.

Former senator Linda Frum shared a picture of the products, apparently from a Parliament Hill men's bathroom, in a social media post.

“Back in the day, when only women menstruated we had to pay for our own products,” Frum wrote.

“But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all Men’s washrooms in all federal workplaces including Parliament Hill —where this photo was taken today,” she said.

An anonymous X (formerly Twitter) account, which claims to be a staffer working in the House of Commons, pointed out concerns over over government expenses and potential theft of the products.

They're also going to build dispensers for all the tampons which won't be used since 1) men don't menstruate & 2) they are just going to bring them home to their wives for free. — HoCStaffer (@HoCStaffer) December 11, 2023

Last week, True North reported that 'inclusive' menstruation kits would begin appearing in Canadian Armed Forces bases on Dec. 15, the deadline for menstrual products to be available established by the federal government.

“This initiative is inclusive of all workers who menstruate, and it will improve the well-being of nearly half a million workers who may require menstrual products during their workdays, including cisgender women, non-binary individuals, transgender men, and intersex individuals,” reads a May 10, 2023, press release.

Women and Gender Minister Marci Ien added the policy is “another step toward advancing menstrual equity and gender equality in Canada,” and that “[m]aking sure that workers have free menstrual products in federally regulated workplaces is just one of many ways we can support women, girls, trans and non-binary people who menstruate.”