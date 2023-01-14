Menzies joins Tucker for the latest on giant prosthetic breasts wearing teacher and dress code feud

"Oh, Tucker, you could not. In fact, I've always said forget about the Ministry of

Education. Where's the Ministry of Labor? Long sleeves, long hair, not done up in a

bun or a hairnet. Jewelry. Busty Lemieux breaks every shop etiquette rule in the book.

"

Menzies told Tucker about how the School Board trustees approved the request to the education director to craft a professionalism policy to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress in the classroom.

"Now, maybe you and your viewers are saying, wait a minute, isn't this deja vu all over again? Didn't they look into this back in November? And. Yes, they did. And it was rejected in November... Tucker, what would change from November until March?"

Menzies explained that nothing has changed about the situation, but the HDSB is continuing to receive public backlash.