Menzies joins Tucker for the latest on giant prosthetic breasts wearing teacher and dress code feud
Now that they are under pressure, including the threat of legal action from parents, the Halton District School Board appears to be backing down a little bit and says it will require a professional dress code from teachers.
Last night, Rebel News' David Menzies joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the latest on the male shop teacher who wore enormous fake breasts to class and the school board who defended him.
Menzies appeared on the show decked out in a costume very similar to the one Kayla Lemieux wore to Oakville Trafalgar High School.
Tucker asked if he would be able to teach a shop class in that attire:
- By David Menzies
