Menzies joins Tucker for the latest on giant prosthetic breasts wearing teacher and dress code feud

Now that they are under pressure, including the threat of legal action from parents, the Halton District School Board appears to be backing down a little bit and says it will require a professional dress code from teachers.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 14, 2023
  • News Analysis

Last night, Rebel News' David Menzies joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the latest on the male shop teacher who wore enormous fake breasts to class and the school board who defended him.

Menzies appeared on the show decked out in a costume very similar to the one Kayla Lemieux wore to Oakville Trafalgar High School. 

Tucker asked if he would be able to teach a shop class in that attire:

"Oh, Tucker, you could not. In fact, I've always said forget about the Ministry of Education. Where's the Ministry of Labor? Long sleeves, long hair, not done up in a bun or a hairnet. Jewelry. Busty Lemieux breaks every shop etiquette rule in the book."
Menzies told Tucker about how the School Board trustees approved the request to the education director to craft a professionalism policy to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress in the classroom.
"Now, maybe you and your viewers are saying, wait a minute, isn't this deja vu all over again? Didn't they look into this back in November? And. Yes, they did. And it was rejected in November... Tucker, what would change from November until March?"
Menzies explained that nothing has changed about the situation, but the HDSB is continuing to receive public backlash.
"I don't know what's going on," said Tucker. "We're going to have to visit your country sometime soon to check it out, and I have to say I'm a little bit sympathetic to the school board because I am intimidated by your prosthetic breasts and I may need to flee, but I appreciate you coming on anyway."
