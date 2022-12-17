David Menzies goes on Tucker to discuss giant-fake-breasted high school shop teacher, ban from school board property for reporting on it
Rebel News reporter David Menzies joins Tucker Carlson to discuss the latest on ‘Busty Lemeiux,’ the large-breasted trans shop teacher.
Last night, David ‘The Menzoid’ Menzies appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. The two discussed the Halton District School Board’s reaction to David delivering a petition with over 16,000 signatures, demanding action to be taken on the male shop teacher who has been wearing giant prosthetic breasts in the classroom.
As a result of his delivery of the petition involving ‘asking insensitive questions,’ David has been banned for life from the Halton District School Board head office, all of its properties and all of its schools. “Canada is devolving into a police state with every passing week, my friend,” he said to Tucker.
David told Tucker about how the school board had a committee investigate whether they can have a dress code for faculty. The findings were that a dress code for the faculty would open the school board up to liability.
“Tucker, does that make sense? Why can you have a dress code for kids, but you can't for the adults?” David questioned.
“Because they don't care about the kids, as you've conclusively shown,” Tucker replied.
- By David Menzies
