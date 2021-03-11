Mexican president dubs Biden “the migrant president,” worries surge in illegal immigration will help gangs, cartels

AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File

Mexico has expressed concerns that Democrat President Joe Biden is encouraging a massive surge in legal immigration to the United States through Mexico with his lax policies on managing the border crisis.

Since taking office, Biden has rescinded much of the controls put in place by the Trump administration and encouraged illegal entry into the United States with promises of amnesty for asylum seekers.

His policies have led to a flood of illegal immigration and a spike in business for Mexico’s violent drug cartels. Reuters reports that Mexican government officials are “worried the new U.S. administration’s asylum policies are stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime.”

In the month of February alone, more than 100,000 migrants were detained for illegal entry into the United States, the highest for the month of February since 2006.

Video taken in SE Texas this morning. Huge line of people waiting for smugglers to ferry them across the Rio Grande into the US. Video courtesy of Tripwires and Triggers. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/KtONTzfP85 — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) March 11, 2021

“They see him as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said of Biden. “We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

Mexican intelligence has found that the country’s drug cartels are “diversifying methods of smuggling and winning clients as they eye U.S. measures that will ‘incentivize migration.”

Other key takeaways include: