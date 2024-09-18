Michael Chong: Canada a 'playground' for foreign interference as Trudeau fails to act

Conservative MP Michael Chong, targeted by Beijing for his outspoken criticism of China’s human rights abuses, declared that Canada has become 'a playground' for foreign interference, highlighting the Trudeau government's failure to alert him after being targeted by a Chinese diplomat.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Chong said he would have taken additional steps to ensure the safety of himself and his family if he had been given information about Wei Zhou, a PRC diplomat in Toronto, spying on him.

The inquiry currently focuses on how Canada’s federal agencies detect and counter foreign interference. Chong, who has long been critical of China's oppressive regime, revealed that in 2021, the Chinese government was actively looking for ways to intimidate him and his family. However, Chong didn’t learn about Beijing’s efforts from his own government — he found out through a media report in 2023.

According to Chong, Trudeau or his delegate should have authorized the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) to alert him sooner about the threat.

Instead, the government's inaction left him vulnerable and uninformed.