Migrant caravan of 3,000 heads north, aiming to reach U.S. before election
The group is seeking to enter the country amid political debate over border policies.
A large group of approximately 3,000 migrants is reportedly making its way towards the United States southern border, according to recent reports. The caravan, composed of individuals from various Latin American countries, departed from Ciudad Hidalgo in southern Mexico on Sunday.
Many in the group are aiming to reach the U.S. before the November presidential election, anticipating potential changes in border policies. The journey comes amidst ongoing debates about immigration in American politics, the Blaze reports.
Miguel Salazar, a 37-year-old from El Salvador, told the Associated Press, "We are running the risk that permits (to cross the border) might be blocked." Salazar indicated that many hope to secure appointments through the CBP One app, which can only be done once they reach Mexico City or northern Mexican states.
The Biden administration has emphasized its efforts to establish additional legal pathways for migration, including the implementation of the CBP One application. This system allows individuals to schedule appointments for asylum claims at ports of entry.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, speaking at the recent Republican National Convention, stated, "To keep our families safe, the Republican platform promises to launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country."
Oswaldo Reyna, a 55-year-old Cuban national traveling with the caravan, disputed characterizations of the group as invaders. "We are not delinquents," Reyna said. "We are hard-working people who have left our country to get ahead in life, because in our homeland we are suffering from many needs."
