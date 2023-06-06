Migrant farm worker sentenced for 'objectively sexual act' against a minor, faces probable deportation

Rebel News

A Jamaican migrant faces deportation after a Canadian judge convicted him of sexual interference from an incident involving two teenage girls at a swimming pool.

Justice Aubrey Hilliard found agriculture worker Dwayne Omar Henry, 31, guilty of two counts of sexual interference but conditionally stayed two other charges of sexual assault in Delhi, Ontario.

According to Justice Hilliard’s ruling, Henry drunkenly hugged two teens without their consent on May 27, 2021, and moved his hand across the buttocks of one of the victims. She called this an “objectively sexual act.”

However, Hilliard contends the Crown did not prove the sexual assault allegation “beyond a reasonable doubt.” She notes the girls remained in the area and allegedly screamed when Henry returned.

Henry will serve almost six months in prison and faces probable deportation upon the completion of his sentence.

“I feel like I don’t get a fair trial because it is my first time. I deserve a better trial,” claimed Henry, adding that one indiscreet act had ruined his life.

In addition, the agriculture worker “overstayed” his Canadian visa and is subject to a one-year ban from the country. After serving his sentence, he intends to return to Jamaica to see his children.