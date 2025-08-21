Migrant hotel in U.K. forced to remove 'asylum seekers' after protests and legal challenge
Approximately 140 migrants must leave The Bell Hotel by September 12 after a temporary injunction preventing the hotel from housing them was granted by the U.K. High Court.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Jack Hadfield provided an update on a controversial hotel being used to house migrants in Epping, England.
The Bell Hotel — which has been the site of protests in recent weeks — will now be forced to find alternative accommodation for the 'asylum seekers' currently residing in the building after a temporary court injunction was granted following backlash from residents and the local town council.
Protests erupted outside the hotel after an 'asylum seeker' staying at the taxpayer-funded residence was recently charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the town. The hotel has until September 12 to remove the migrants according to the ruling.
Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage applauded local residents and the town council for their bravery in bringing about change, according to reporting from the BBC.
Ezra explained why it's unsurprising the hotel housing dozens of military-aged migrant men faced pushback from concerned local residents.
"To turn temporary hotel lodgings into a permanent place for 200 men, of course that's going to trigger some planning issues," he said.
"I've seen that other towns are going to copy this legal precedent. They're going to challenge the hotels on a planning basis. I think this could spread," Ezra continued.
Multiple protests across the U.K. have been sparked in recent weeks as unrestrained immigration continues to be a pressing issue for millions of British residents.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-08-21 20:03:57 -0400We the people must take back our lands from liberals. It’s them who have ruined our society with their nannying. Punishment works. Giving criminals lax sentences doesn’t work.