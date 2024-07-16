Germany: Migrant shoves 55-year-old passenger to his death at train station, released only hours earlier
The 18-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after being released from police custody.
A deadly incident unfolded at the renowned Hundertwasser train station in Uelzen, Lower Saxony, Germany, resulting in the death of a 55-year-old man. An 18-year-old Moroccan migrant has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following the event, which occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The suspect had been released from police custody just hours earlier, following arrests for pickpocketing and assault. Authorities believe the attack at the train station, often listed among the world's most beautiful, was random and unprovoked, Remix News reports.
According to reports, the victim was pushed or kicked down a flight of stairs, sustaining severe traumatic brain injuries. Despite swift action by emergency responders, the man from Lüneburg succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Police apprehended the suspect within the station premises. They are investigating whether the alleged perpetrator was under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack, having taken a blood sample for analysis.
The incident has reignited debates about public safety and immigration policies. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party issued a statement calling for immediate deportation of foreign criminals and enhanced border protection.
“An unbelievable crime occurred on the night of Saturday in Uelzen, Lower Saxony: An 18-year-old Moroccan kicked a 55-year-old down the stairs of the Hundertwasser train station. The emergency services were called and fought in vain to save the 55-year-old’s life — he died after a severe traumatic brain injury. We cannot accept this: In order to make our train stations safer again, we must immediately deport criminals with foreign citizenship and protect our borders. We cannot wait until the next person is lying dead on the tracks or on the station steps.”
This event comes amid growing concerns about safety in Germany's public transportation system. Recent statistics from the German Interior Ministry indicate a significant involvement of migrants in criminal activities, particularly in violent crimes.
