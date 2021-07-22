Mike Pompeo, Republicans continue to criticize Biden admin’s approval of Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not pull any punches in criticizing President Joe Biden’s apparent acquiescence to Russian President Vladimir Putin in allowing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 offshore natural gas pipeline, which will allow Russia to transport oil through Germany.

Under the auspices of the Biden administration, the Russians have been able to continue production of the pipeline, which was previously suspended due to the threat of sanctions by former President Trump.

Speaking to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Pompeo said that the completion of the pipeline would “undermine American national security” and work against the interests of the U.S. and its allies in Europe.

“It undermines the Ukrainians, it undermines our friends in Poland, it undermines the United States and NATO,” Pompeo told Fox Business. “It is now the case that the Russians will have enormous influence over German energy.”

“Imagine in a time of conflict, if things go wrong, imagine what the Russians will do with that,” he said, noting that Biden has given an “energy lifeline to the Russians which can choke off Eastern Europe and Ukraine.”

As Reuters reported in May, the Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and its chief executive in an effort to boost diplomatic relations with Germany:

The decision came as the Biden administration seeks to rebuild ties with Germany, after relations deteriorated under Republican former President Donald Trump. The waivers have no specific end date, but can be rescinded by the secretary of state.

The State Department imposed sanctions on four Russian ships, including the Akademik Cherskiy, which began pipe-laying for the project in Danish waters in April. It also imposed the measures on five other Russian entities, including the Russian Marine Rescue Service.

Pompeo is not alone in his criticism of Biden’s soft approach on the Russian pipeline, which the president has allowed to continue despite halting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the United States.

“President Biden shuts down American pipelines, yet he green lights Russian pipelines,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier this year. “Meanwhile, drivers pay more at the pump for the privilege of depending on foreign oil. This is what it looks like to put America last.”

“Reports are Pres Biden will ignore bipartisan will of Congress [to] waive sanctions on German company building Nordstream2,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley. “CEO is Putin crony & fellow fmr commie secret police officer in E Germany. Big win for Putin.”

“Stunning. In defiance of U.S. law, Biden is actively helping Putin build his pipeline,” remarked Sen. Ted Cruz. “Objectively speaking, the Biden administration is shaping up to be the most pro-Russia administration of the modern era.”

“If true, President Biden just delivered a huge victory to Vladimir Putin, who will now have a stranglehold over Europe’s natural gas supplies,” added Sen. Marco Rubio. “Then-candidate Biden promised to be tough on Russia, but it is increasingly clear that was just campaign rhetoric. There is absolutely no excuse for giving Putin more leverage over our allies and partners, including Ukraine. It is dangerous, naïve, deceitful, and weak.”