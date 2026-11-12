Military chaplains couldn’t mention God at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony

The National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa opened Wednesday with a land acknowledgement of “the traditional and unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe nation.” Later, the chaplain’s reflection spoke of the “belief systems, faith and worldviews which strengthen us” and made no mention of God.

It was the first Remembrance Day under Military Personnel Instruction 03/26, a Canadian Armed Forces order issued July 29 that requires chaplains asked to pray at official ceremonies to give a “spiritual reflection” instead. The order says those reflections “do not use religious specific language, including references to God,” and it lists Remembrance Day among the events it covers. Rebel News reported on the order days before the ceremony.

On Wednesday’s Buffalo Roundtable, hosts Tamara Lich and Lise Merle were joined by Drew Barnes, the former Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA who has started Alberta Now, a new federal party for Alberta. Lise noted that many of the veterans at the ceremony “went to war with the Bible in their pocket.”

“Well, absolutely it’s a betrayal, and absolutely they need to be honoured better,” Barnes said. “The people in charge are forgetting, you know, that Christian values in our culture built a great, great country.” He estimated there are “something like 850,000 Albertans that are regular churchgoers” and said the rule reminded him of the fence put up around GraceLife Church during COVID.

Tamara, who said she leaned heavily on her faith while she was in jail, called the policy a likely Charter violation. “So to tell a chaplain of all people that they can’t use the word God or pray in a certain way, according to their beliefs, I think it’s a charter violation,” she said. “And I’m actually surprised that it hasn’t been challenged.” She pointed out that God appears in the very first line of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which begins by recognizing “the supremacy of God and the rule of law.”

The panel also questioned the land acknowledgement. “We need one day for our veterans when we can just focus on them,” Tamara said, adding that “people are really getting DEI fatigue.” Barnes, who served 11 years as an MLA, said First Nations leaders at ceremonies he attended had told him to “stop those land acknowledgements,” and that a separate Indigenous Veterans Day “does more to drive us apart for sure,” even as he honoured the many First Nations and Métis men and women who served.

Barnes called Premier Danielle Smith’s Remembrance Day video “very neutral” and said “a message about God and values could have been important there.” He added that Albertans would prefer a premier who stays in her office finding savings and lower taxes, instead of “a Premier that’s just interested in being performative.”

The Buffalo Roundtable streams live Wednesdays at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.