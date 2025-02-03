Rebel News challenges Steven Guilbeault on Gazan refugees at '2SLGBTQI+' presser

On Friday, January 31, the Liberal government held a press conference announcing increasing support for '2SLGBTQI+' organizations. However, it is important to clarify that the real letters are LGB—the individuals who fought for decades to achieve the social acceptance seen in recent years.

Today, their hard-earned progress seems to be under threat. Mass immigration from countries where LGB individuals are actively persecuted is on the rise. For example, thousands of Gazans are being resettled in Canada who come from cultures that openly reject LGB people.

Canada opens its doors to Gaza refugees despite their 72% support for Hamas



The decision comes at a time of heightened tension and polarization within Canada, where antisemitic hate crimes have become increasingly prevalent.



REPORT by @TheVoiceAlexa: https://t.co/8WJm36jAMn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2024

How can Canada claim to protect LGB rights while importing ideologies that directly threaten them? Additionally, the radical left has taken control of the movement, pushing gender ideology—a concept rooted in mental instability—onto children and society.

This agenda is propagated through pride months, drag queens in schools, and the dangerous notion that children could be “born in the wrong body.” Dissent against these views often leads to sanctions, job losses, and public shaming. This has led to frustration within the LGB community, which many feel is being overlooked in favour of an increasingly radical agenda.

Upon arrival at the event, held at the Cabaret Lion d'Or, there was noticeable discomfort at the presence of our Quebec-based reporters. Initially, access was denied, but after some back and forth, entry was granted, likely due to a confirmation email, probably delivered by mistake. During the announcement, government staffers attempted to prevent questions, but Alexa Lavoie insisted.

The questions focused on the impact of refugees bringing extremist ideologies towards the LGB community and Parks Canada’s interference in housing reconstruction efforts in Jasper, Alberta. Steven Guilbeault, environment and climate change minister, was present despite not been listed in the event description. This is another example of the lack of transparency from the Liberal government.