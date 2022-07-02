Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Miss Understood No. 20 — Women DO Have More Rights Than Guns

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • July 02, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 20 of Miss Understood, we discuss the reactions we have seen from pro-abortion activists following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the U.S. and debunk some popular myths about abortion.

Plus, we compare and contrast all the ways women have more rights than guns.

