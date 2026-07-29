Mississauga Centre PC MPP Natalia Kusendova-Bashta billed taxpayers $4,258 for six Toronto hotel stays

The Ford government's hotel expense scandal continues to intensify.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Mississauga Centre PC MPP Natalia Kusendova-Bashta billed taxpayers $4,258 for six hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.

Expense disclosures from the Ontario Legislature show Kusendova-Bashta claimed $4,258 under the Legislature's "Special Circumstance Accommodation in Toronto" policy through six separate hotel claims between 2023 and 2025.

Ontario's expense rules allow MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to claim overnight accommodations only in exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather or other emergencies that make returning home impractical. Mississauga Centre is well within commuting distance of the Legislature.

Kusendova-Bashta's claims are part of the broader Ford government hotel expense scandal that saw Toronto-area Progressive Conservative MPPs collectively bill taxpayers more than $100,000 for Toronto hotel stays under the "special circumstances" allowance.

Pay the Money Back!

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Goal: 10,000 signatures
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Premier Doug Ford, Ontario families are struggling with rising costs while your Progressive Conservatives treat taxpayer money like a personal luxury fund.

From the failed $28.9 million private jet, with nearly $200,000 in wasted fees, to over $120,000 in questionable hotel claims by GTA MPPs living minutes from Queen’s Park, and nearly $100,000 in meals and extras, this is a clear misuse of public funds.

You promised to repay every penny and show the receipts.

Now do it!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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