Mississauga PC MPP Nina Tangri billed taxpayers more than $13,000 for Toronto hotels

The Ford government is under fire over its massive hotel expense scandal.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Ontario PC MPP Nina Tangri charged taxpayers more than $13,500 for hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a Mississauga riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.

Tangri, the MPP for Mississauga–Streetsville and Associate Minister of Small Business, submitted $13,568.12 in hotel expense claims between 2023 and 2026 under the legislature's "special circumstances" accommodation policy.

The policy is intended for exceptional situations, such as severe weather or other emergencies that make it impossible for an MPP to return home. However, a review of expense records by Global News found many of the claims occurred during regular spring and fall legislative sessions, suggesting the hotel stays had become routine rather than exceptional.

Tangri's constituency office is approximately 36 kilometres from Queen's Park.

Premier Doug Ford has since apologized for the controversy, announced the overnight accommodation allowance will be eliminated, and said any hotel expenses that did not meet the intent of the rules will be repaid to taxpayers.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.

Pay the Money Back!

4 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
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Premier Doug Ford, Ontario families are struggling with rising costs while your Progressive Conservatives treat taxpayer money like a personal luxury fund.

From the failed $28.9 million private jet, with nearly $200,000 in wasted fees, to over $120,000 in questionable hotel claims by GTA MPPs living minutes from Queen’s Park, and nearly $100,000 in meals and extras, this is a clear misuse of public funds.

You promised to repay every penny and show the receipts.

Now do it!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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