Mississauga PC MPP Nina Tangri billed taxpayers more than $13,000 for Toronto hotels

Ontario PC MPP Nina Tangri charged taxpayers more than $13,500 for hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a Mississauga riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.

Tangri, the MPP for Mississauga–Streetsville and Associate Minister of Small Business, submitted $13,568.12 in hotel expense claims between 2023 and 2026 under the legislature's "special circumstances" accommodation policy.

The policy is intended for exceptional situations, such as severe weather or other emergencies that make it impossible for an MPP to return home. However, a review of expense records by Global News found many of the claims occurred during regular spring and fall legislative sessions, suggesting the hotel stays had become routine rather than exceptional.

Tangri's constituency office is approximately 36 kilometres from Queen's Park.

Premier Doug Ford has since apologized for the controversy, announced the overnight accommodation allowance will be eliminated, and said any hotel expenses that did not meet the intent of the rules will be repaid to taxpayers.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.