Missouri governor signs law banning gender transitioning procedures for minors and adults in state prisons

On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson enacted legislation that prohibits gender-transitioning procedures for minors and for adults within the state correctional system.

The Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation "SAFE" Act in Missouri forbids healthcare professionals from conducting gender transition surgeries on minors. Additionally, it restricts the prescription of cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers for the purpose of medical transitioning.

“We support everyone's right to his or her own pursuit of happiness; however, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured,” Parson tweeted.

“These decisions have permanent consequences for life and should not be made by impressionable children who may be in crisis or influenced by the political persuasions of others,” added Parson.

The law further specifies that healthcare services within state prisons, jails, or correctional centers are prohibited from offering gender transition surgeries, puberty blockers, or cross-sex hormones.

In addition, Parson approved a bill that mandates the separation of sports teams in all schools based on biological distinctions of males and females. The bill includes a provision that could potentially withdraw state financial assistance if individual institutions fail to adhere to this requirement.

“In Missouri, we support real fairness, not injustice disguised as social righteousness,” he said.

The signing of both measures by Parson drew strong criticism from House Democrats, who condemned the actions, stating that “the stain of this action will not wash away.”

“The governor had a chance to protect innocent families who are just trying to live their lives in peace. Instead, he chose to persecute them,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Twitter.

The LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City, a division of the city council established in 2020, has urged the Department of Justice to intervene promptly concerning both measures, emphasizing a need for immediate action.