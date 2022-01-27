Mocha Bezirgan and Selene Galas speak about the convoy they're covering as Rebel reporters

Our Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan is on the road with the truckers. So is our junior Rebel in training, Selene. You can see all of their reports at ConvoyReports.com. Some of them are produced videos; some are just quick raw video clips from the road.

In yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Mocha and Selene join Ezra to talk about their experience and coverage of the convoy.

On the trucker convoy Selene said to Ezra:

What I would just have to say to everybody out there is to just keep on going with this and to not stop the momentum. Definitely tune in to RebelNews and people who are actually in the convoy.

After a CTV article that paints the convoy as dangerous, it's apparent you just can't trust the mainstream media.

