Montreal grieves its heroes while the media hides the truth about the shooter's manifesto

Article by Rebel News staff

On Thursday evening in Montreal, the community came together to mourn two men who should still be alive.

Police Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane lost his life in the line of duty during the attack in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Montreal. Michel Mizrachi, a beloved community fixture known to his neighbours as a warm and generous man, was also killed after running toward the danger to protect others. Witnesses say he saved at least five lives, including women and children, before he was shot.

Dozens gathered at a vigil to pay their respects. Two GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to support both families. Const. Benredouane leaves behind a pregnant wife and a young child.

The people I spoke with were grief-stricken, but also clear-eyed. One man told me Mizrachi was not just a neighbour — he was a brother. Another said the Muslim officer who rushed into a Jewish neighbourhood to save lives was proof that in this community, people still look out for one another regardless of background.

"We're all the sons of Abraham," one attendee told me. "And we need to come together."

That message of unity was everywhere tonight. But so was something else: anger at how this story has been covered.

The shooter left behind a 104-page manifesto. CBC, CTV, Global News, and City News all received it. What did they tell you about it? That he was a right-wing incel. That framing is dishonest.

The manifesto reveals a radical revolutionary communist who expressed deep hatred not just toward women, but toward all of humanity. He wrote explicitly about destroying what he called "high capitalism" and eliminating all private currency. He also included clear antisemitic and anti-Western content. He instructed readers in non-Western nations not to commit violence — because his sole intention was to destabilize the West.

He was an antisemitic Communist.



Read the Montreal murderer’s full, 104-page MANIFESTO here:https://t.co/Msvx6IvaUz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 23, 2026

Legacy media omitted all of it. Rebel News published the manifesto in full and reported on its actual contents — not because we wanted to amplify it, but because Canadians deserve the truth.

Multiple people at the vigil told me they had read it themselves. They were disturbed by both the content and the deliberate choice of mainstream outlets to hide it.

One attendee put it plainly: "This is not new... In the media, there are many things that are not exactly very transparent, and there is a lot more antisemitism than people think."

Two men are dead, a community is grieving, and the press is still spinning the story.