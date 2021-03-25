Montreal police randomly pick protesters out of crowds, issue charges at Worldwide Freedom Rally
This past weekend, my colleague Mocha and I visited the freedom rally in Montreal, Quebec. We had become aware of some shocking footage obtained at the previous weekend’s protest, and we knew we had to make the trip down from Toronto to see what exactly was happening on the ground.
It became evident quite quickly that it was going to be worth our journey. Within 20 minutes of arriving at the protest, the Montreal police began to detain peaceful protesters. Police were brought to the protest packed in vans and then dispersed in groups of four, picking people randomly from the crowd and detaining them.
Interview from earlier today at the anti-lockdown protest in Montreal, Quebec.
Despite the amount of police force on scene, people upheld a positive attitude and continued to protest.
Our videographer @BezirganMocha was assaulted and ticketed by the @SPVM while covering a freedom rally in Montreal.
