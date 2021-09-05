More COVID restrictions are coming to Alberta | Adam Soos joins Ezra Levant to discuss

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel reporter Adam Soos joins Ezra Levant to discuss a recent announcement that more COVID restrictions will be coming to Alberta.

Alberta's disgraced Health Minister, Tyler Shandro recently said that there would be more restrictions being implemented in Alberta though not yet a vaccine passport.

One of these new restrictions includes that alcohol service must end by 10 p.m.

On these new restrictions Ezra said to Adam:

I think it's disgraceful that the province is caving in. I think the only saving grace is that it's not further but who's kidding who, they're going to go. I actually do believe Doug Ford when he says all the provnces want into this vaccine passport.

