More than 100 Albertans convoy to Taber for Cory Morgan

Heavy rainfall and high winds didn’t deter the over 100 Albertans who convoyed to Taber this past weekend from Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and surrounding areas.

The rally was organized in support of Cory Morgan and his third-party administrator, Pathway to Independence, which sparked backlash following his purchase of billboard advertising promoting Alberta Independence. The billboard ad features the text “Send Ottawa A Message” and “Choose Alberta” displayed over an Alberta flag.

I spoke with the owner of PixelBoom Media, Wilmer Dueck, who told me that he received more calls of support than he did backlash, with some even inquiring how they could donate to Morgan’s campaign.

I had the chance to head to Taber to meet up with Morgan, who also convoyed there to deliver lawn signs and talk to his supporters on the ground!