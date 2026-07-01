More than 100 Albertans convoy to Taber for Cory Morgan
The rally was organized in support of Cory Morgan and his third-party administrator, Pathway to Independence, which sparked backlash following his purchase of billboard advertising promoting Alberta Independence.
Heavy rainfall and high winds didn’t deter the over 100 Albertans who convoyed to Taber this past weekend from Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and surrounding areas.
The rally was organized in support of Cory Morgan and his third-party administrator, Pathway to Independence, which sparked backlash following his purchase of billboard advertising promoting Alberta Independence. The billboard ad features the text “Send Ottawa A Message” and “Choose Alberta” displayed over an Alberta flag.
I spoke with the owner of PixelBoom Media, Wilmer Dueck, who told me that he received more calls of support than he did backlash, with some even inquiring how they could donate to Morgan’s campaign.
I had the chance to head to Taber to meet up with Morgan, who also convoyed there to deliver lawn signs and talk to his supporters on the ground!
Tamara Lich
After becoming a central figure in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada's pandemic response. As the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich found herself at the centre of a national debate over civil liberties and government power. She is also the author of the bestselling book Hold The Line: My Story From The Heart of The Freedom Convoy. Now reporting for Rebel News, she covers politics, government actions, and grassroots movements across Canada.https://www.theconvoybook.com/