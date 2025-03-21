More than 1 in 5 Canadian households earning under $55K struggling with energy poverty

A new Fraser Institute study reveals that energy poverty remains a serious issue in Canada, with more than one-in-five households earning less than $55,000 spending at least 10% of their total expenditures on energy.

The 2025 edition of Energy Costs and Canadian Households provides a sobering look at how rising energy costs continue to disproportionately affect lower-income Canadians.

In 2021, 22.1% of households in the lowest income bracket (earning $31,200 or less) and 20.7% in the second lowest ($31,200–$55,000) were classified as energy poor when gasoline costs were included.

Nationally, 11% of all Canadian households fell into this category — spending a large share of their income on electricity, home heating fuels, and transportation. The study also highlights regional disparities.

Atlantic Canada recorded the highest energy poverty rate in 2021 at 24.6%, while British Columbia had the lowest at 8.1%.

Energy poverty rates rose slightly from 2019 to 2021 when looking only at within-the-home energy use — climbing from 4.7% to 6.2%. However, when gasoline expenses are included, the national rate dropped modestly from 12.3% in 2019 to 11% in 2021.

Between 2019 and 2021, Canadian households spent approximately 2% of their total expenditures on in-home energy and 5% when gasoline was factored in.

The report warns that energy policies increasing costs — such as carbon taxes — risk deepening the burden on low- and modest-income Canadians already facing energy poverty.

Read the full study at FraserInstitute.org.