More than 50,000 migrants flooded Ceuta in a single day — we're going there

I’m at the Montreal airport about to make a very long journey by planes, trains and automobiles to Ceuta, Spain.

That’s the little Spanish enclave in North Africa that was just invaded by 50,000 military-aged migrant men who just stormed in on foot. Police didn’t stop them. The military didn’t stop them. They just took over.

And it’s a real question as to whether or not Spain’s socialist, globalist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, will even kick them out. Just recently, he announced his plans to give full citizenship to about a million illegal migrants in Spain.

It’s shocking. Which is exactly why I don’t trust government-funded media like the CBC or CTV to report on it. They’re actually trying their best not to even cover it — they know those images are terrifying and build opposition to mass immigration.

So I’m going, along with our head of video, Efrain Monsanto. Between us we know English, French and Spanish — hopefully enough to communicate both with the Spanish people in Ceuta, and some of the invaders.

All of our reports will be posted to www.MigrantReports.com, including our long journey to this unusual place.

Between the last-minute booking and the exotic location, it’s going to cost Efrain and me $3,000 each to get over there. That’s nothing for government-run media outlets, but it’s a lot for us. If you can please help us crowdfund that cost, I’d be grateful — just go to www.MigrantReports.com.

I’ll keep you posted — and I promise we’ll stay safe.