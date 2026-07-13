More than half of Canadians delaying major life decisions amid recession fears, survey finds

More than half of Canadians are putting off major life decisions because they are worried about the economy, according to a new national survey that suggests financial uncertainty is affecting everything from home buying to career changes.

Research commissioned by bankruptcy trustee firm Harris & Partners found that 56.6 percent of Canadians have delayed a major life decision due to concerns about the economy or their employment. Another 56.1 percent said they feel less confident about their financial future than they did a year ago.

The findings come as Canada continues to grapple with a technical recession following two consecutive quarters of annualized GDP contraction. While some recent economic indicators have shown modest improvement, ongoing uncertainty surrounding trade, investment and employment continues to weigh on consumer confidence.

The survey of 2,255 Canadian adults also found that financial stress is spilling over into the workplace.

More than half of respondents (54.8 percent) said money worries make it difficult to concentrate at work. Meanwhile, 43 percent said they have taken on overtime, a second job or additional work to cope with rising living costs.

The economic uncertainty is also affecting career decisions. Nearly four in 10 respondents (38.4 percent) said concerns about the economy have prevented them from changing jobs or seeking new employment, while 37 percent reported feeling less secure in their current position than they did previously.

Joshua Harris, CEO of Harris & Partners, said the findings suggest economic uncertainty has become more than just a headline issue.

"When people begin putting major life decisions on hold, it is often a sign that economic uncertainty has moved beyond the headlines and into everyday life," Harris said.

He warned that delaying milestones such as purchasing a home, relocating or changing careers may feel like the safest choice, but could have long-term consequences if opportunities are missed.

The survey was conducted independently on behalf of Harris & Partners and is based on responses from 2,255 Canadian adults. The results are intended to be representative of Canada's adult population.

Harris & Partners is a licensed bankruptcy trustee firm with offices in nine provinces that provides debt and insolvency services to Canadians facing financial hardship.