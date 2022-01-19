More than one-quarter of Canadians support jail time for the unvaccinated, new poll finds

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A majority of Canadians have little-to-no sympathy for their fellow citizens who are unvaccinated, a new national survey finds.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Maru Public Opinion on January 14 and 15 and surveyed an online panel of 1,506 Canadians, 54% of respondents said they have no sympathy for an unvaccinated person who becomes seriously ill or dies as a result of contracting COVID.

Further, a plurality of Canadians were found to be in favour of fierce punishments for the unvaccinated — with 37% of respondents saying it would be acceptable to deny the unvaccinated access to any publicly-funded hospital or medical services, and 27% saying they would support a short jail sentence for those who refuse the injection.

Other punishments for the unvaccinated that were considered in the poll include barring the unvaccinated from entering most public spaces (77% in favour), making them pay out of pocket the full medical cost of visits to hospital due to COVID (61% in favour), a special tax on the unvaccinated (such as has been announced in Quebec) of up to $150 per month (61% in favour) and refusing the renewal of their driver’s license (33% in favour).

The survey also found that 66% of Canadians are in favour of mandatory COVID shots for everyone over the age of five. Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said earlier this month that mandatory vaccination is likely coming soon, and something that provincial governments should be discussing.

Interestingly, when broken down by province, those 66% of Canadians who responded as being in favour of mandatory vaccination are most likely to be found in both British Columbia (75%) and Atlantic Canada (75%), followed by those living in Manitoba/Saskatchewan (71%), then Québec (67%), Ontario (62%), and Alberta (57%).

The study also explored the reasons why Canadians feel so harshly toward their neighbours who remain unvaccinated. The poll states:

Canadians view the unvaccinated as responsible for overwhelming the health care system (48%), people who are holding Canadians back from having a new normal life (40%), endangering society (36%), misguided conspiracy theorists (36%), good people with legitimate reasons/concerns (27%), reckless (26%), super-spreaders of the virus (17%), and/or heroes for free speech/choice (12%). In addition, A majority (54%) say they don’t have sympathy for the unvaccinated who get seriously ill or die from COVID.

For the 9% of respondents who admitted to being unvaccinated, the study further explored why they have thus far refused a COVID shot.