More woke madness: Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square to be renamed Sankofa Square for reasons that are absolutely nonsensical…

Welcome to the latest installment of cancel culture madness, the Hogtown edition.

Toronto City Council, spurred on by the woke mob, apparently no longer likes the word “Dundas”, as in Dundas Street and Yonge-Dundas Square and the two Dundas subway stations.

If you believe the leftwing loonies, Scottish politician Henry Dundas was a bad man and he needs to be deemed persona non grata and erased.

But why? Who was Henry Dundas? What was his sin?

While his enemies would have you believe that Mr. Dundas was pro-slavery, nothing could be further from the truth. Going back to the late 1700s, Dundas was anti-slavery. He was an abolitionist.

But in retrospect, the problem, it seems to be, was that Dundas was not quick enough in bringing about an end to slavery.

And so it is that the name Dundas must be eradicated.

Save Dundas Street!



Please sign our petition here to Save Dundas Street!https://t.co/GkqBLitzZN. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 18, 2023

Originally, the entire street was to be renamed at an estimated cost of $12.7 million. Hey, why not? The city coffers are overflowing with cash, right? And this is obviously the number one problem facing Toronto (kindly turn a blind eye to homelessness, violent crime, and a myriad of transportation issues.)

Yet the city is moving ahead with renaming Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square. Sankofa is a word that refers to the Ghanan concept of reflecting on and reclaiming the past, according to the city. Lovely. By the way, did you know that in precolonial Ghana, slaves were a commodity, and that Ghana was a hub for the slave trade? Oh well. Never mind.

The two Dundas Street subway stations will be renamed, too. The station on the Yonge line will be called TMU, a.k.a., Toronto Metropolitan University… which is the new name for Ryerson University given that Egerton Ryerson was also deemed persona non grata a few years ago according to the cancel culture acolytes. Oh, the irony…

There’s no new name for the other Dundas Street subway station. How about Spirit Unicorn Place?

As for the actual street name, the city is not going to rename it – “for now.” Alas, we think it’s only a matter of time before the entire Dundas Street is assassinated.

We recently paid a visit to Yonge-Dundas Square to ask Torontonians what they thought about the square’s imminent rebranding. With the exception of just one person, nobody thought it was a good idea.

We don’t think it’s a good idea either. If you agree, please sign our petition at www.SaveDundas.com. Send a message to Toronto City Hall that it needs to leave Henry Dundas alone and that council needs to focus on the real problems plaguing the city.