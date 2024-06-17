Morgan Freeman on Black History Month: 'I detest it. The mere idea of it'

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a recent interview with Variety, renowned actor Morgan Freeman expressed his dislike of Black History Month, stating that he finds the concept deeply problematic.

The 86-year-old Oscar winner, known for his roles in films such as "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Invictus," argued that dedicating the shortest month of the year to celebrate black history is fundamentally flawed, Variety reports.

"I detest it. The mere idea of it," Freeman said during the interview, which took place while discussing his past projects, including the Civil War series "The Gray House." "You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate 'my' history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It's not right."

Freeman emphasized that his history is American history and that it is the one thing in the world he is most passionate about, apart from making money, enjoying life, and getting enough rest. He further stressed the importance of knowing one's past to avoid repeating mistakes.

This is not the first time Freeman has voiced his objections to Black History Month. Last year, he described it as an "insult" and also expressed his dislike for being referred to as an "African-American," questioning the meaning and significance of the term.

Back in 2005, Freeman made similar comments, asserting that he did not want a Black History Month because "Black history is American history." His consistent stance on the matter highlights his belief that the contributions and experiences of black people should be recognized as an integral part of the nation's history, rather than being confined to a single month.