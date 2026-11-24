Canadian mortgage delinquencies have reached their highest level since Equifax Canada began tracking them in 2013, according to the credit bureau's Q3 2026 Market Pulse report, released this week.

The national rate of mortgage balances at least 90 days overdue rose 31.1 per cent year over year, to 0.32 per cent. It's the 16th straight quarterly increase.

Ontario and British Columbia accounted for 91 per cent of the annual increase in seriously delinquent mortgage accounts. A separate TD report found that Ontario's mortgage arrears have nearly tripled from pre-pandemic levels.

Falling home prices have also left more homeowners owing more than their homes are worth. Equifax estimates that about one in four mortgages held by Ontario consumers aged 26 to 35 are in negative equity. In Ontario, condo owners carry the highest risk. Equifax estimates that 7.2 per cent of the province's condo mortgages are likely in negative equity, compared with 2.7 per cent of freehold house mortgages. Among homeowners who bought in 2022, near the market peak, the figure rises to 8.4 per cent.

Total Canadian consumer debt has reached $2.74 trillion, up 4.68 per cent from a year earlier.

The figures come ahead of the Bank of Canada's Dec. 9 rate decision. As of Monday afternoon, financial markets put the odds of a quarter-point hike at 63 per cent, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Joshua Harris, CEO of Harris & Partners, said mortgage arrears are usually "the last domino to fall" when households struggle to make ends meet. "Before someone starts missing their mortgage payments, they may already have fallen behind on credit cards, car loans or other commitments as they try to keep a roof over their heads," he said.

Alberta has largely been spared. In TransUnion's Q2 2026 data, Alberta's 60-day mortgage balance delinquency rate edged up from 0.22 to 0.23 per cent. In Ontario, the same rate jumped from 0.30 to 0.41 per cent.