Most Canadians want Carney to scrap lifetime expense accounts for former governors general: poll

A strong majority of Canadians want Prime Minister Mark Carney to eliminate the taxpayer-funded expense account available to former governors general, according to a new Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The poll found 71 per cent of Canadians support ending the lifetime expense account, while just 13 per cent want to keep it. Another 16 per cent were undecided. Among respondents who expressed an opinion, 85 per cent favoured eliminating the benefit.

The findings come as Carney has pledged to review the program after reports that former governors general claimed more than $550,000 in taxpayer-funded expenses last year.

POLL: 71% of Canadians support ending the expense account for former governors general.



A former governor general can bill taxpayers up to $200,000 every year for the rest of their life and up to six months after their death.



End this perk!https://t.co/9nZ5XuxHqX pic.twitter.com/mdybxdzxes — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) July 21, 2026

Under current rules, former governors general can claim up to $206,000 annually for eligible discretionary expenses for the rest of their lives, in addition to receiving a taxpayer-funded pension. The program even allows eligible expenses to be reimbursed for up to six months after a former governor general dies.

"Canadians are delivering a clear message with this poll: It's time to end this taxpayer-funded perk for former governors general," said Canadian Taxpayers Federation Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.

"Taxpayers shouldn't be on the hook for up to $200,000 every year in discretionary expenses."

The poll follows early signs of reform at Rideau Hall. Newly appointed Governor General Louise Arbour has already informed Members of Parliament that she is giving up the governor general's clothing allowance, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Terrazzano said Arbour's decision should be followed by broader changes.

"Carney should eliminate this outdated expense account once and for all," he said. "Arbour has already shown a willingness to reform Rideau Hall and should continue that work by ending the expense account for former governors general."

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has long argued the expense account is an outdated entitlement that cannot be justified at a time of persistent federal deficits and rising costs for taxpayers. Carney has not yet announced whether his government's review will result in changes to the program.