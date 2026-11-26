Most people Rebel News asked in Ottawa say America is a bigger threat to Canada than China
Drew Sylver asked people in Ottawa whether America or China is the bigger threat to Canada, months after a Nanos poll for Bloomberg found 55 per cent of Canadians named the United States.
Article by Rebel News staff
Drew Sylver put the question to people in Ottawa: which country is the bigger threat to Canada, China or America? Most of those he interviewed said America. Others would not answer, and some did not speak English.
A Nanos Research survey for Bloomberg News, conducted Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, found 55 per cent of respondents believed the United States poses the most risk to Canada's security, compared with 15 per cent for China and 14 per cent for Russia, Bloomberg reported.
Those who named America pointed to tariffs and to President Donald Trump. Those who named China cited its one-party rule and the lack of press freedom there.
Drew's report says the United States takes about 72 per cent of Canada's goods exports, compared with about five per cent for China.
Drew Sylver
Drew Sylver is a Concordia University student who isn't afraid to say what everyone else is thinking. From the student union to social media, he defends the Judeo-Christian values that built Western civilization and exposes campus radicalism from the inside. A recipient of the Student Journalism Award from the Democracy Fund and the Independent Press Gallery, Drew is here to bring you the truth, whether you like it or not.