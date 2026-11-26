Article by Rebel News staff

Drew Sylver put the question to people in Ottawa: which country is the bigger threat to Canada, China or America? Most of those he interviewed said America. Others would not answer, and some did not speak English.

A Nanos Research survey for Bloomberg News, conducted Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, found 55 per cent of respondents believed the United States poses the most risk to Canada's security, compared with 15 per cent for China and 14 per cent for Russia, Bloomberg reported.

Those who named America pointed to tariffs and to President Donald Trump. Those who named China cited its one-party rule and the lack of press freedom there.

Drew's report says the United States takes about 72 per cent of Canada's goods exports, compared with about five per cent for China.